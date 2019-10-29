Clear

Not guilty plea to Clear Lake purse theft

Diamond ring worth thousands was inside the purse.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is pleading not guilty to charges of theft and credit card fraud.

Chavon Dior Mayo, 30 of Mason City, is accused of taking someone else’s purse from a Clear Lake business on September 17. The purse held a diamond wedding ring valued at nearly $3,000. Authorities say Mayo also used the victim’s debit card at various locations in Mason City.

She is now scheduled to stand trial for 2nd degree theft and two counts of credit card fraud on January 14, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Major storm chances moving south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

RPD: Don't leave your car running unattended

Image

Salvation Army needs coats!

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Water Main break for Mason City schools

Image

Kavars Sentenced for Animal Neglect

Image

Labor & Delivery Center Closing

Image

Pedestrian Detection

Image

College students targeted by phony phone calls

Image

Veterans advocate for cannabis to be legalized

Community Events