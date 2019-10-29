Not guilty plea to Clear Lake purse theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is pleading not guilty to charges of theft and credit card fraud.

Chavon Dior Mayo, 30 of Mason City, is accused of taking someone else’s purse from a Clear Lake business on September 17. The purse held a diamond wedding ring valued at nearly $3,000. Authorities say Mayo also used the victim’s debit card at various locations in Mason City.

She is now scheduled to stand trial for 2nd degree theft and two counts of credit card fraud on January 14, 2020.