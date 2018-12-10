Not guilty plea to Butler County sex abuse charges

ALLISON, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting two juvenile females in Butler County.

Jameson Hulbert, 21 of Janesville, is charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and two counts of indecent exposure. Court documents state that while Hulbert lived in Parkersburg between October 2017 and October 2018, he’s accused of exposing himself and sexually touching two juvenile females. One of the girls also says Hulbert forced her to perform oral sex and have sexual intercourse with him.

Charges were filed against Hulbert on November 8 and he entered a not guilty plea on Monday. His trial is due to begin on March 5, 2019.