Not guilty plea to 28 sex crimes

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of 28 sex crimes is pleading not guilty.

Jeromie Holland, 39 of Britt, was charged on November 20, 2018, with 14 counts of 2nd degree sexual assault and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Law enforcement says Holland sexually assaulted a female child 14 times between May 7 and November 2. Court records identify the victim in each assault by the same initials.

The Britt Police Department says Holland admitted in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and confessed to sexually assaulting two other females under the age of 12 when he was between 16 and 17 years old.

Holland entered a not guilty plea in Hancock County District Court Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 20.