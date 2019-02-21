Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea to 10 pounds of pot

Forest City man to stand trial in April.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana leads to a not guilty plea from a Winnebago County man.

Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31 of Forest City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says Cabrera Baez hid 10 pounds of the drug in a Forest City apartment complex. When that was found, investigators eventually searched Cabrera Baez’ home and say they found more marijuana, a large sum of cash, and drug-related items.

Cabrera Baez is now set to stand trial beginning April 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spa Day for Cancer Patients

Image

Mason City Library Back In Business

Image

Highway 14 project faces some "technical issues"

Image

Tracking the Next Winter Storm and How Much Snow to Expect

Image

Students attend signing day event at NIACC

Image

HAZMAT training focuses on ammonia and chlorine in Rochester

Image

New crisis center to be built in Rochester

Image

Minnesota's Education Commissioner visits Rochester

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Community Events