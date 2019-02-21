Not guilty plea to 10 pounds of pot

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana leads to a not guilty plea from a Winnebago County man.

Orlando Cabrera Baez, 31 of Forest City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says Cabrera Baez hid 10 pounds of the drug in a Forest City apartment complex. When that was found, investigators eventually searched Cabrera Baez’ home and say they found more marijuana, a large sum of cash, and drug-related items.

Cabrera Baez is now set to stand trial beginning April 10.