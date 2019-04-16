Not guilty plea over threat to 'blow up' a Bremer County school

WAVERLY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening a northeast Iowa elementary school is pleading not guilty.
Ean Alexander Weipert, 27 of Colesburg, is charged with threat of terrorism and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after authorities say he called Durant Elementary in Sumner on March 19 and said he was going to “take care of anyone in his way and blow it up.”
Weipert’s trial is due to begin on June 6.
