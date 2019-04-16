Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea over threat to 'blow up' a Bremer County school

Trial set for June.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening a northeast Iowa elementary school is pleading not guilty.

Ean Alexander Weipert, 27 of Colesburg, is charged with threat of terrorism and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after authorities say he called Durant Elementary in Sumner on March 19 and said he was going to “take care of anyone in his way and blow it up.”

Weipert’s trial is due to begin on June 6.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Community Events