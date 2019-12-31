Clear
Not guilty plea over meth and guns in North Iowa

Defendant allegedly escaped arrest once.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who repeatedly tried to escape capture is now pleading not guilty to drug and gun crimes.

Marcus Jones, 31 of St. Paul, is accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying weapons.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jones first evaded arrest on December 6 after a traffic stop in the 900 block of Adams Avenue. A shotgun and a handgun were found during the stop but deputies say Jones managed to run away.

Law enforcement next located Jones in the 1400 block of North Rhode Island Avenue on December 12. He ran away again but was caught a short time later hiding in a garage. Court documents state a search of Jones’ vehicle found just under a pound of meth and a handgun.

Jones entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and his trial is scheduled to begin February 18, 2020, in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

