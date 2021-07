ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is pleading not guilty to an incident of gunfire in a Rochester apartment.

Ramel Rodney Livingston, 19 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say he fired a gun on March 2 inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW.

A female called 911 during the shooting. Police say Livingston went into a bedroom and a got a gun he fired at his brother.

No trial date has been scheduled.