Not guilty plea over drugs found in Mason City motel

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading not guilty to multiple charges related to drugs found in a motel room.

Joe Edward Coyle, 55 of Manly, is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 11 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of carisoprodol-2nd offense, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say on September 2, 2020, they searched a room where Coyle was staying at the Mason City Econolodge and found 35 grams of meth, a digital scale, marijuana, 39 white tablets, and unused drug packaging.