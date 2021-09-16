Not guilty plea over deadly summer shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the Twin Cities-area men charged for a fatal Rochester shooting is pleading not guilty.

Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Authorities say Cox and Derrick Timothy Days, 28 of South St. Paul, shot two men on June 6 in the vicinity of First Avenue and 3rd Street SW. One of the men, Todd Lorne Banks Jr., was killed and the other suffered what are described as critical injuries. Investigators say the shooting happened after a fight over a dice game.

No trial date has been scheduled for Cox.

Day has not yet entered a plea to charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.