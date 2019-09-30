Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Not guilty plea in violent attack in Charles City

Man accused of burglary and willful injury.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in what police described as a violent attack over a missing flashlight.

Kristopher Hugh Viers, 36 of Charles City, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree burglary and willful injury resulting in serious injury. He’s accused of confronting a man on September 9 over the missing flashlight.

Charles City police say Viers began punching the man in the head, choked him unconscious, then stole the keys to the man’s truck.
A trial is scheduled to begin on October 29.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Image

Hemp Maze

Image

Avoiding Online Deception

Image

TLC in Charles City moving forward with the 'grand plan'

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

Community Events