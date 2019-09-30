Not guilty plea in violent attack in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in what police described as a violent attack over a missing flashlight.

Kristopher Hugh Viers, 36 of Charles City, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree burglary and willful injury resulting in serious injury. He’s accused of confronting a man on September 9 over the missing flashlight.

Charles City police say Viers began punching the man in the head, choked him unconscious, then stole the keys to the man’s truck.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 29.