Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Not guilty plea in two-county chase

Adam Pederson Adam Pederson

Fertile man to stand trial in October.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of leading authorities on a brief pursuit through two North Iowa counties is pleading not guilty.

Adam Perry Pederson, 29 of Fertile, is charged with OWI-3rd or subsequent offense, eluding during an OWI, and carrying weapons while intoxicated.

He was arrested June 16 after a chase that began in Cerro Gordo County and went through Worth County before he was stopped.

A trial is now set to begin on October 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota ranked low for early education

Image

Rochester Public Schools expand community school

Image

Talking safety taxi driver gets robbed at knifepoint

Image

First of its kind donation for Ronald McDonald House

Image

Bus drivers wanted

Image

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Image

Tracking a Mixed Bag of Weather Today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Community Events