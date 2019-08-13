Not guilty plea in two-county chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of leading authorities on a brief pursuit through two North Iowa counties is pleading not guilty.

Adam Perry Pederson, 29 of Fertile, is charged with OWI-3rd or subsequent offense, eluding during an OWI, and carrying weapons while intoxicated.

He was arrested June 16 after a chase that began in Cerro Gordo County and went through Worth County before he was stopped.

A trial is now set to begin on October 22.