Not guilty plea in two-county chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of leading authorities on a brief pursuit through two North Iowa counties is pleading not guilty.
Adam Perry Pederson, 29 of Fertile, is charged with OWI-3rd or subsequent offense, eluding during an OWI, and carrying weapons while intoxicated.
He was arrested June 16 after a chase that began in Cerro Gordo County and went through Worth County before he was stopped.
A trial is now set to begin on October 22.
