Not guilty plea in theft from high school booster club

Eagle Grove woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County woman accused of embezzling from a school booster club is pleading not guilty.

Anna Helen Morgan, 38 of Eagle Grove, was charged with 1st degree theft in February. Authorities say that while serving at the treasurer of the Eagle Grove Sports booster between June 2017 and January 2019, Morgan withdrew cash and wrote checks to herself for over $10,000.

No trial date has been set.

