Clear

Not guilty plea in stabbing at St. Marys Hospital

Augustino Nasona Augustino Nasona

Man accused of trying to murder his estranged wife.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 1:12 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to kill his estranged wife is pleading not guilty.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 57 of Rochester, was arrested on May 29 and charged with 1st-degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd-degree assault after police say he stabbed his wife four times in the employee cafeteria at St. Marys Hospital.

According to court documents, Nasona chased his wife around a salad bar and then stabbed her several times.

Nasona then reportedly slashed at someone who tried to push him away from his wife before he was subdued by another man in the cafeteria and a Mayo Clinic security officer.

Rochester police say Nasona told them he believed his wife had been unfaithful and he brought the knife from his home to “fight” her at the hospital.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on February 3, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's new addition to the force

Image

City Council approves Lime Scooters in Rochester

Image

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Community Events