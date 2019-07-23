Not guilty plea in stabbing at St. Marys Hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to kill his estranged wife is pleading not guilty.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 57 of Rochester, was arrested on May 29 and charged with 1st-degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd-degree assault after police say he stabbed his wife four times in the employee cafeteria at St. Marys Hospital.

According to court documents, Nasona chased his wife around a salad bar and then stabbed her several times.

Nasona then reportedly slashed at someone who tried to push him away from his wife before he was subdued by another man in the cafeteria and a Mayo Clinic security officer.

Rochester police say Nasona told them he believed his wife had been unfaithful and he brought the knife from his home to “fight” her at the hospital.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on February 3, 2020.