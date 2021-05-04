Not guilty plea in robbery of Rochester hotel clerk

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered for the overnight robbery of a hotel clerk.

Abdinajib Mohamed Warsame, 35 of Rochester, is accused of wrapping his hands around a clerk’s neck at the Baymont Hotel in Rochester on March 19, then stealing the clerk’s phone. Police say Warsame asked for a room and just stared at the clerk when told there weren’t any. The clerk told officers he was attacked when he asked Warsame to leave.

Warsame is charged with one felony count of simple robbery. No trial date has been set.