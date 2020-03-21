Clear
Not guilty plea in northeast Iowa sex abuse case

Arizona man facing charge in Winneshiek County.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – An Arizona man is pleading not guilty to a sex crime in northeast Iowa.

Chad Sabanish, 46 of Kingman, AZ, is charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse in Winneshiek County. The crime allegedly happened in October 2013 but other details have been sealed due to “sensitive information regarding juvenile victim.”

Sabanish is scheduled to stand trial beginning July 8.

