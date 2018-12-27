Clear
Not guilty plea in kidnapping and sex assault

Police say it happened on October 23.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman is pleading not guilty.

Bakil Dahir, 24 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, 2nd degree assault, and false imprisonment.

Police say Dahir gave a man and woman a ride home on October 23, but pulled into a gas station parking lot and threatened the man with a tire iron until he got out of the vehicle. Dahir is accused of then driving away with the woman, sexually assaulting her, then dropping her off at the gas station.

No trial date has been set.

