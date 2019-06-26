Not guilty plea in high-speed chase through Eyota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fugitive captured after a high-speed chase in Olmsted County is pleading not guilty.

Gregory Anderson, 61 of Minneapolis, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Authorities say he nearly caused a collision on Highway 14E in Eyota on May 18, then led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour before deputies lost sight of his vehicle in Eyota. Anderson was then found and arrested while walking on 2nd Street SE.

No trial date has been set. Authorities say Anderson was wanted for a probation violation following a conviction for bank robbery.