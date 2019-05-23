Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Lois Riess charged in Dodge Co. for premeditated murder in death of husband Full Story

Not guilty plea in fatal Mower County collision

Christopher Stewart

89-year-old Austin man killed in two-vehicle crash.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered for the collision that killed an 89-year-old man.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 31 of Austin, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, 4th degree DWI, and driving after revocation. Law enforcement says Stewart was under the influence when he crashed into the pickup truck driven by William Regner of Austin on May 9. Regner was killed in the crash.

The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 28 just after 5 pm.

Stewart’s trial is now scheduled to begin on December 16 in Mower County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Mixture of Sun & Clouds

Image

"Gearing up" for cycling season

Image

SAW: Katie Saner

Image

Rallying for Reproductive Rights

Image

$52M Dollar facelift at Rochester International Airport

Image

Backpack adventure

Image

Not enough time to eat

Image

Chris' Forecast 5/22

Image

Teachers Display Posters

Image

Teaching kids the importance of farm safety

Community Events