Not guilty plea in fatal Mower County collision

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered for the collision that killed an 89-year-old man.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 31 of Austin, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, 4th degree DWI, and driving after revocation. Law enforcement says Stewart was under the influence when he crashed into the pickup truck driven by William Regner of Austin on May 9. Regner was killed in the crash.

The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 28 just after 5 pm.

Stewart’s trial is now scheduled to begin on December 16 in Mower County District Court.