Not guilty plea in death of Mason City pedestrian

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Nebraska man accused of hitting and killing a Mason City pedestrian is pleading not guilty.

Christopher G.S. Rathfon, 35 of Omaha, NE, is charged with homicide by vehicle. Mason City police say he was driving the pickup truck that struck Dawn Merrick, 62 of Mason City, as she was leaving Mills Fleet Farm. Police say Merrick was hit June 8 and died June 10 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Investigators say a breath test at the scene found Rathfon had a blood alcohol content of .255, over three times the legal limit.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 21 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.