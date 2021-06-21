Not guilty plea in death of Floyd County bicyclist

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of killing a Floyd County bicyclist is pleading not guilty.

Colby William Elliott, 44 of Clarksville, is charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Elliott was the driver of the pickup truck that hit and killed Ellen Bengston, 24, on August 2, 2020.

Court documents state Elliott was driving south on Floyd County Road T-64 and was distracted opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message. Bengston was riding her bike on the right side of the white fog line when authorities say she was hit by Elliott’s pickup and knocked into the west ditch. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Elliott is scheduled to stand trial beginning September 28.