Not guilty plea in deadly shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a deadly shooting in Cerro Gordo County.

Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 38 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Michael Creviston, 36 of Mason City.

Authorities say Gonzalez fatally shot Creviston on March 31 near 3rd St. NW and N. Jefferson Avenue. Investigators say the shooting was premeditated and deliberate.

Gonzalez is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond. His trial is scheduled to start on July 13.