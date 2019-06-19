Not guilty plea in case where police say man asked to be shot

RED WING, Minn. - A man arrested after a chase that began in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester is pleading not guilty.

Brenden Justus Ellis Renn, 22 of Forest Lake, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding.

Law enforcement says it began chasing Renn on January 7 after he was seen going 76 in a 55 mile per hour zone. He was eventually stopped at a dead end on Trapper Lane NW. Authorities say Renn exited the vehicle and walked toward officers while yelling "shoot me."

Renn was shot twice with a Taser and taken into custody.

No trial date has been set.