Not guilty plea in case where police say man asked to be shot

RED WING, Minn. - A man arrested after a chase that began in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester is pleading not guilty.
Brenden Justus Ellis Renn, 22 of Forest Lake, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding.
Law enforcement says it began chasing Renn on January 7 after he was seen going 76 in a 55 mile per hour zone. He was eventually stopped at a dead end on Trapper Lane NW. Authorities say Renn exited the vehicle and walked toward officers while yelling "shoot me."
Renn was shot twice with a Taser and taken into custody.
No trial date has been set.
