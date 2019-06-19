Clear

Not guilty plea in case where police say man asked to be shot

Pursuit started in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Minn. - A man arrested after a chase that began in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester is pleading not guilty.

Brenden Justus Ellis Renn, 22 of Forest Lake, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding.
Law enforcement says it began chasing Renn on January 7 after he was seen going 76 in a 55 mile per hour zone. He was eventually stopped at a dead end on Trapper Lane NW. Authorities say Renn exited the vehicle and walked toward officers while yelling "shoot me."

Renn was shot twice with a Taser and taken into custody.

No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making youth sports affordable

Image

local sports program helps players become community leaders

Image

"What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Image

Re election kickoff watch party

Image

Rallying for Sudan

Image

Extra speed enforcement

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

Image

Four IA Counties meet to discuss disaster recovery

Community Events