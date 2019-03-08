Not guilty plea in blizzard pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a 100 mph chase through blizzard conditions is pleading not guilty.

Jared Scott Schneckloth, 31 of Clear Lake, is charged with 1st degree theft, operating a motor vehicle while license in barred, and multiple other traffic violations. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen vehicle being driven by Schneckloth on February 7, near the intersection of I-35 and Highway 18. Schneckloth allegedly sped away from a traffic stop, driving through Clear Lake and hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.



The Sheriff’s Office says Scheckloth eventually lost control of the vehicle west of Clear Lake and crashed into a ditch near McIntosh Road. He was arrested in a nearby garage.

Schneckloth’s trial is due to begin on April 9.

Dylan Dimig, 26 of Schleswig, a passenger in Schneckloth’s vehicle is charged with interference with official acts for running away from the scene of the crash. He has not entered a plea.