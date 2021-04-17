Not guilty plea in ball-and-chain vandalism in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of bashing vehicles with a ball and chain is pleading not guilty.

Alejandro Ramirez, 33, is now scheduled to stand trial for second-degree criminal mischief, stalking, and tampering with a witness.

Authorities say Ramirez became upset with someone not answering their door in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue N. in Clear Lake on January 31. He allegedly took a ball and chain and did a total of $2,234.24 damage to two vehicles.

Ramirez’ trial is set to begin on June 22.