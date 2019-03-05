Not guilty plea in attack on Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of beating his girlfriend until she broke her hip is pleading not guilty.
Terry S. Hart, 46 of Rochester, was arrested on December 17, 2018, and charged with 3rd degree assault, domestic assault, and theft. Police say the woman suspected Hart was stealing from her and caught him taking collectors coins which belonged to her. The woman says that’s when Hart shoved her head into a wall and shoved her to the floor, breaking her hip.
His trial is now set to begin on August 12.
