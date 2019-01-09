Not guilty plea in assault of two women in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading not guilty to assaulting two women.

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 22 of Geneva, is charged with 1st degree burglary, domestic assault, 5th degree assault, criminal damage to property, and violating a no-contact order. He was arrested on November 22, 2018, after Albert Lea police got a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 500 block of James Avenue.

Two women say Rothmeier entered the apartment and started yelling at them, then began punching them when they tried to push him back out the front door. One woman says when she told Rothmeier she was going to call police, he rushed out the patio door and broke the screen.

After speaking with the women, officers arrested Rothmeier near the apartment.

Court documents state Rothmeier is married to one of the women and is already facing charges of disorderly conduct from August 2018 and 1st degree burglary, violating a restraining order, and domestic assault from October 2018 where she is listed as the victim.

Rothmeier’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 23.