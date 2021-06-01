Not guilty plea in assault of state trooper in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of attacking a state trooper is pleading not guilty.

Thomas Spencer Markwalter, 68 of Mason City, is charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 17.

Markwalter was arrested on April 28 after law enforcement says he was clocked going 136 in a 65 mile per hour zone. Court documents state that after Markwalter came to a stop, he drove back into a state trooper twice and then punched a trooper in the abdomen.