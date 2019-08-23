Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Not guilty plea in alleged Lake Mills drug den

Trial set to begin on September 25.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Trial is scheduled for a Lake Mills man accused of dealing drugs near a school.

Carlos Antonio Roman Garcia, 30, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and promoting a gathering where drugs are unlawfully used. Lake Mills police say they searched Roman Garcia’s apartment in the 500 block of S. Lincoln Street on July 12 and found 62 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. Investigators say people came to Roman Garcia’s home to buy and use marijuana.

The apartment in question is located across the street from Lake Mills Community Schools.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on September 25.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch steps down

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Image

Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Image

Closing up crop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events