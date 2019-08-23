Not guilty plea in alleged Lake Mills drug den

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Trial is scheduled for a Lake Mills man accused of dealing drugs near a school.
Carlos Antonio Roman Garcia, 30, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and promoting a gathering where drugs are unlawfully used. Lake Mills police say they searched Roman Garcia’s apartment in the 500 block of S. Lincoln Street on July 12 and found 62 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. Investigators say people came to Roman Garcia’s home to buy and use marijuana.
The apartment in question is located across the street from Lake Mills Community Schools.
A trial is now scheduled to begin on September 25.
