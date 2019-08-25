Not guilty plea in Wright County shooting

CLARION, Iowa – A trial is now set for a Wright County shooting.
Bobby Hernandez, 50 of Fort Dodge, is pleading not guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Authorities say he shot Richard Crawford in the arm on June 4 in Goldfield.
Court documents say Crawford suffered two separate ricochet entry and exits wounds in his upper right arm.
A trial is scheduled to begin on October 17.
