Not guilty plea in Wright County shooting

CLARION, Iowa – A trial is now set for a Wright County shooting.

Bobby Hernandez, 50 of Fort Dodge, is pleading not guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say he shot Richard Crawford in the arm on June 4 in Goldfield.

Court documents say Crawford suffered two separate ricochet entry and exits wounds in his upper right arm.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 17.