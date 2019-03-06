Clear
Not guilty plea in Wright County sex abuse

Teen arrested in January.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County teen is pleading not guilty to sexual misconduct with children.

Carter Ryan Goodell, 17 of Goldfield was arrested in January and charged with 2nd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He’s accused of exposing himself to a three-year-old child in June 2018 and touching the genitals of a five-year-old child in December 2018.

A trial is scheduled to start on April 9.

