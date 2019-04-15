Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in Worth County pursuit

Authorities say man escaped but later turned himself in.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Trial is set to begin July 10 for a Kensett man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Dustin DeVries, 37, has pleaded not guilty to driving while barred, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities say DeVries fled an attempted traffic stop on March 22. After a pursuit that reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour, DeVries reportedly entered Kensett and tried to drive through a backyard in the 100 block of Maple Street but got stuck in the snow.

Law enforcement says DeVries escaped on foot but turned himself in several days later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Community Events