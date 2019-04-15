Not guilty plea in Worth County pursuit

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Trial is set to begin July 10 for a Kensett man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.
Dustin DeVries, 37, has pleaded not guilty to driving while barred, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine.
Authorities say DeVries fled an attempted traffic stop on March 22. After a pursuit that reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour, DeVries reportedly entered Kensett and tried to drive through a backyard in the 100 block of Maple Street but got stuck in the snow.
Law enforcement says DeVries escaped on foot but turned himself in several days later.
