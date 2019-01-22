Not guilty plea in Worth County hotel room beating

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of the people accused in a bloody hotel room beating is pleading not guilty.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 41 of Owatonna, and Kadra A. Bashir, 32 of Minneapolis, are charged with willful injury. Authorities say they assaulted a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road in Worth County on December 1, 2018.



Law enforcement says the victim with left with blood all over her face and a swollen shut left eye.

Mohammed is accused of punching the woman many times. His trial is now set for February 20.

Bashir is accused of holding the woman down. She has not yet entered a plea.