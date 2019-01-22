Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in Worth County hotel room beating

Abdirizak Mohammed Abdirizak Mohammed

Owatonna man to stand trial in February.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 3:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of the people accused in a bloody hotel room beating is pleading not guilty.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 41 of Owatonna, and Kadra A. Bashir, 32 of Minneapolis, are charged with willful injury. Authorities say they assaulted a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road in Worth County on December 1, 2018.


Kadra Bashir

Law enforcement says the victim with left with blood all over her face and a swollen shut left eye.

Mohammed is accused of punching the woman many times. His trial is now set for February 20.

Bashir is accused of holding the woman down. She has not yet entered a plea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events