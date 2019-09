Not guilty plea in Worth County assault

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to a North Iowa assault.

Jordan J. Bursell, 22 of Winnebago, MN, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury for a June 30 incident at the Grafton Community Center. Bursell is accused of attacking someone and leaving the victim with three facial fractures that required stitches.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 30.