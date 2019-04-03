Man accused of stealing Ritchie Valens memorabilia pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of stealing some Ritchie Valens memorabilia during the Winter Dance Party is pleading not guilty.

Mark William Hobbs, 59 of Rudd, is charged with 2nd degree theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. The Clear Lake Police Department says Hobbs stole two photos and a framed movie poster belonging to Valens’ family from the Best Western Hotel on February 2.

The memorabilia was eventually found in a parking lot along Highway 18 in Clear Lake. The investigation led to Hobbs arrest at his home in Rudd about two weeks after the theft.

No trial date has been set.