FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to a Winnebago County kidnapping.
Kristofer Warren Voigt, 38, is accused of assaulting and abducting a woman on November 7, 2018, in Lake Mills. Law enforcement says Voigt was armed with a knife and a gun, repeatedly threatened to kill the woman, and wound up taking her to Mason City.
He’s charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree kidnapping. Voigt’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 27.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County kidnapping
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County embezzlement
- Guilty plea in Freeborn County kidnapping
- Not guilty plea in Hardin County kidnapping
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County bat attack
- Plea deal in Winnebago County bat attack
- Not guilty plea for kidnapping and assault
- Winnebago County man pleads guilty to forgery
- Tool thief pleads guilty in Winnebago County
- Guilty plea in Mower County kidnap/rape case
Scroll for more content...