Not guilty plea in Winnebago County kidnapping

Kristofer Voigt Kristofer Voigt

Authorities say Mason City man threatened to kill woman.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to a Winnebago County kidnapping.

Kristofer Warren Voigt, 38, is accused of assaulting and abducting a woman on November 7, 2018, in Lake Mills. Law enforcement says Voigt was armed with a knife and a gun, repeatedly threatened to kill the woman, and wound up taking her to Mason City.

He’s charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree kidnapping. Voigt’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 27.

Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
