Not guilty plea in Winnebago County burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to a North Iowa burglary.

Nathan Mark Hatfield, 42 of Fairmont, MN, is charged in Winnebago County District Court with 1st degree burglary. Authorities say Hatfield broke down the door of a home in Rake on April 12 and assaulted a male inside the house. Court documents state Hatfield called the victim racial names during the attack.

A trial is now set to begin on August 14.