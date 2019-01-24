Not guilty plea in Stewartville domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a domestic dispute involving a hammer and a loaded handgun.

Grant Alan Nelson, 27 of Rochester, is charged with three counts of domestic assault and obstructing the legal process. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Nelson was arrested the day before Christmas 2018 after deputies were called to the 2000 block of Peregrine Place NW in Stewartville.

A 26-year-old woman says an argument with Nelson turned physical, leaving her with bruises on her arms, face, and neck. The woman says Nelson choked her and she responded by throwing a hammer at him, hitting him in the stomach.

Nelson reportedly threw a loaded handgun at the victim and made suicidal comments while leaving the scene. He’s then accused of fighting with law enforcement while being taken into custody.

No trial date has been set.