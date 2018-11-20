Not guilty plea in Rochester trailer park murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of three accused killers is pleading not guilty.

Keilah Shanae Parsons, 34 of Rochester, entered a not guilty plea to 2nd degree murder Tuesday morning in Olmsted County District Court. Parsons, Malcolm Jammal Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are all charged in the shooting death of Brandon Arndt.



Arndt was killed in his home at a Rochester trailer park on September 10. Authorities say Parsons, Woods, and Klindworth-Woods are related and cooperated in killing Arndt because they believed he had something to do with a serious medical problem with one of their grandparents.

A trial has not been scheduled for Parsons. The other two defendants have not yet entered pleas.