Not guilty plea in Rochester trailer park murder

Kielah Parsons Kielah Parsons

Still awaiting pleas from two other defendants.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:36 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of three accused killers is pleading not guilty.

Keilah Shanae Parsons, 34 of Rochester, entered a not guilty plea to 2nd degree murder Tuesday morning in Olmsted County District Court. Parsons, Malcolm Jammal Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are all charged in the shooting death of Brandon Arndt.


Darien Klindworth-Woods

Malcolm Woods

Arndt was killed in his home at a Rochester trailer park on September 10. Authorities say Parsons, Woods, and Klindworth-Woods are related and cooperated in killing Arndt because they believed he had something to do with a serious medical problem with one of their grandparents.

A trial has not been scheduled for Parsons. The other two defendants have not yet entered pleas.

