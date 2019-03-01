ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of punching, kicking, and choking a woman is pleading not guilty.
Jake Daniel Anderson, 26 of Rochester, is charged with stalking- third or more violation in 10 years and two counts of domestic assault. All three crimes are felonies. Rochester police say Anderson attacked the woman on December 9, 2018, in the 800 block of 4th Avenue SE. Officers say the woman eventually ran from her home without her shoes or phone to escape Anderson.
His trial is set to begin on August 26.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Rochester stalking and domestic assault
- Not guilty plea in Rochester stalking case
- Guilty plea in Stewartville domestic assault
- Not guilty plea in Stewartville domestic assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Rochester woman takes plea deal for stalking
- Not guilty plea in Rochester bleach assault
- Not guilty plea in Rochester sex assault
- Guilty plea to jail assault
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
Scroll for more content...