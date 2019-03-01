Not guilty plea in Rochester stalking and domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of punching, kicking, and choking a woman is pleading not guilty.

Jake Daniel Anderson, 26 of Rochester, is charged with stalking- third or more violation in 10 years and two counts of domestic assault. All three crimes are felonies. Rochester police say Anderson attacked the woman on December 9, 2018, in the 800 block of 4th Avenue SE. Officers say the woman eventually ran from her home without her shoes or phone to escape Anderson.

His trial is set to begin on August 26.