Not guilty plea in Rochester stabbing threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Texas man accused of threatening to stab someone in downtown Rochester is pleading not guilty.
Mahamed Adan Abikar, 27 of Lufkin, TX, is charged with threats of violence, tampering with a fire system, and 4th degree damage to property.
Police say Abikar was living on the street when he was seen smoking in the Rochester Public Library ramp on December 14, 2019. Authorities say when someone asked Abikar to leave, he threatened to stab that person in the eye.
Police say the threatened person called 911 and Abikar pulled the fire alarm before being arrested.
No trial date has been set.
