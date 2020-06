ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in an early morning stabbing from March.

Gabriel David Muller, 34 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and threats of violence.

Rochester police say he stabbed a man during an argument in the 800 block of West Center Street. Witnesses reportedly said Muller and the victim were part of a group of friends drinking when the two began arguing around 4 am on March 6. The victim suffered minor injuries.

No trial date has been set.