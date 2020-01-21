Clear

Not guilty plea in Rochester shooting that paralyzed a man

Abdirahman Abdullahi (leff) and Iman Iman
Abdirahman Abdullahi (leff) and Iman Iman

No plea yet from second defendant.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two men accused of attempted murder for a summer 2019 shooting is pleading not guilty.

Abdiraham Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27 of Rochester, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to 1st degree attempted murder, 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault. No trial date has been set.

Law enforcement says Abdullahi and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, shot a man on August 7, 2019, and left him paralyzed after attacking him in the third floor hallway of Meadow Park Apartments.

Iman is facing the same charges as Abdullahi, as well as possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, but has not yet entered a plea.

