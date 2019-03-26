Not guilty plea in Rochester road rage case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at a motorcycle rider is pleading not guilty.

Michael Ronald Morrill, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on July 6, 2018, after what Rochester police described as a road rage incident in the 1000 block of 7th Street NE. A 25-year-old on a motorcycle reported being harassed by two people and said Morrill pointed a large caliber gun at him.

Morrill is now set to stand trial on September 23 for 2nd degree assault, stalking, and threats of violence.