ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of hitting someone in the head with a metal pipe is pleading not guilty.
Jonathan Keith Hagen, 45 of Owatonna, is charged with 2nd and 5th degree assault. Rochester police say they were called to the 500 block of 3rd Street NW on June 21 for a reported assault. Officers say an argument between Hagen and an adult male housemate led to Hagen hitting him in the head with a pipe.
The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of his head injury.
Hagen's trial is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2020.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Rochester pipe attack
- Not guilty plea in Rochester knife attack
- Guilty plea in bleach attack
- Guilty plea in Rochester chase
- Guilty plea in Rochester chase
- Not guilty plea in attack on Rochester teen
- Not guilty plea in attack on Rochester woman
- Not guilty plea in screwdriver attack
- Guilty plea in Oronoco bat attack
- Guilty plea in Floyd county bat attack
Scroll for more content...