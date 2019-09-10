Not guilty plea in Rochester pipe attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of hitting someone in the head with a metal pipe is pleading not guilty.

Jonathan Keith Hagen, 45 of Owatonna, is charged with 2nd and 5th degree assault. Rochester police say they were called to the 500 block of 3rd Street NW on June 21 for a reported assault. Officers say an argument between Hagen and an adult male housemate led to Hagen hitting him in the head with a pipe.

The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of his head injury.

Hagen's trial is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2020.