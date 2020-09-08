Not guilty plea in Rochester parking lot molestation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of molesting a woman in a grocery store parking lot is pleading not guilty.

Joshua Nathan John Snelling, 44 of Rochester, was arrested on June 27 and charged with 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police say he approached a 21-year-old woman in the Cubs Foods parking lot and allegedly tried to show the woman his abs before trying to force his hands down her pants.

Investigators say Snelling also reportedly tried to bite and lick the woman and said he was on cocaine.

No trial date has been set in this case.