Not guilty plea in Rochester knife attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of using a knife to attack a man is pleading not guilty.

Erica Marie Rhoden, 24 of Blue Earth, was arrested November 13, 2018, in Rochester after what police describe as a domestic situation in the 800 block of North Broadway Avenue. Rhoden is accused of punching a 29-year-old man in the head and coming at him with a knife.

Police say the man grabbed the knife to protect himself.

Rhoden is now set to stand trial on October 21 on charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.