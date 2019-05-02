ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of using a knife to attack a man is pleading not guilty.
Erica Marie Rhoden, 24 of Blue Earth, was arrested November 13, 2018, in Rochester after what police describe as a domestic situation in the 800 block of North Broadway Avenue. Rhoden is accused of punching a 29-year-old man in the head and coming at him with a knife.
Police say the man grabbed the knife to protect himself.
Rhoden is now set to stand trial on October 21 on charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Rochester knife attack
- Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack
- Guilty plea in bleach attack
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Guilty plea in Rochester chase
- Not guilty plea in attack on Rochester teen
- Not guilty plea in attack on Rochester woman
- Probation for Rochester knife threat
- Not guilty plea in screwdriver attack
- Guilty plea in Oronoco bat attack
Scroll for more content...