Not guilty plea in Rochester 'free TV' burglary case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who claims he showed up at a woman’s home to get a free TV is pleading not guilty.
Scott Wade Ramey, 55 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree burglary and illegal possession of an electronic incapacitation device. He was arrested October 25 after a woman said she heard a noise outside and saw Ramey inside her screened-in porch with some boots in his hand.
The woman says Ramey dropped the boots and left. He was later taken into custody outside the Rochester Salvation Army.
No trial date has been set.
