ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of abducting a woman is pleading not guilty.

Athai Lee Muon, 22 of Stewartville, is charged with false imprisonment, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and two counts of domestic assault. He was arrested on January 2 after an incident in the 1900 block of 18 ½ Avenue NW in Rochester.

Police say a woman says Muon carried her out of an apartment and then assaulted her.

No trial date has been set.