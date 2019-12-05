Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Not guilty plea in Rochester KFC shooting

Police say teen was hit in the leg.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man charged with a shooting in a KFC parking lot is pleading not guilty.

George Earl Oliver, 28 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of crime of violence. Authorities say he fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant in the 700 block of 12th Street SE.

A 16-year-old male in the vehicle was hit in the leg and police say another 16-year-old male may have been grazed by a bullet.

No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Finishing touches on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Image

Lawmakers hosting RX Greed Forum

Image

State of Minnesota suing E-Cigarette company

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Community Events