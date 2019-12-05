Not guilty plea in Rochester KFC shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man charged with a shooting in a KFC parking lot is pleading not guilty.

George Earl Oliver, 28 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of crime of violence. Authorities say he fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant in the 700 block of 12th Street SE.

A 16-year-old male in the vehicle was hit in the leg and police say another 16-year-old male may have been grazed by a bullet.

No trial date has been set.