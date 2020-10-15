Not guilty plea in Red Wing restaurant crash

RED WING, Minn. – The man accused of crashing into Liberty’s restaurant is pleading not guilty.

Donovan Brady Plank, 28 of Red Wing, is charged with DWI, reckless driving, trespass, and failure to obey a traffic device. Red Wing police say Plank was seen driving 60 to 70 miles per hour through town on September 2, leading to a police pursuit that ended when Plank crashed into the northeast corner of Liberty’s restaurant on West 3rd Street.

Court documents state that as Plank was arrested, police “could smell an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. There was no one in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

No trial date has been set for Plank.